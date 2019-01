Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in action against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia waves to the crowd after defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova continued her impressive run in the Australian Open on Friday by beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-0, 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

Pavlyuchenkova, who shocked ninth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in three sets in the second round, had no trouble in dispatching Sasnovich on Friday, breaking the Belarusian four times and sealing the match in exactly an hour.