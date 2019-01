Sloane Stephens of USA in action during her round four women's singles match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in action during her women's singles fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Sloane Stephens of USA in action during her round four women's singles match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia (left) shakes hands with Sloane Stephens of the United States after winning the match during day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia celebrates after defeating Sloane Stephens of the United States during day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia shocked fifth-seed Sloane Stephens of the United States 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-3 in Australian Open Tennis tournament last-16, to set a quarter-finals clash against American Danielle Collins.

The 27-year-old Russian, who reached the Australian Open last-eight for the second time in her career after doing the same in the 2017 edition, defeated the 25-year-old former US Open champion after two and a half hours.