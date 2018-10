Dimitri Payet of Olympique Marseille celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Athletic Bilbao in Marseille, Southern France, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France national team coach Didier Deschamps called up Olympique de Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet on Monday for the upcoming two games of the national team.

Payet is replacing Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyonnais, who sustained a sprained ankle injury during the Ligue 1 5-0 defeat against Paris Saint Germain on Sunday.