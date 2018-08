Dimitri Payet of Olympique Marseille celebrates after converting a penalty against Toulouse during a Ligue 1 match on Friday, Aug. 10 at the Velodrome in Marseille, France. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Lucas Ocampos (R) of Olympique Marseille tries to elude a challenge by Toulouse's John Bostock during a Ligue 1 match on Friday, Aug. 10 at the Velodrome in Marseille, France. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Boubacar Kamara (R) of Olympique Marseille and Aaron Leya Iseka of Toulouse collide going up for a ball during the Ligue 1 season opener on Friday, Aug. 10, at the Velodrome in Marseille, France. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season got under way here Friday with an offensive display by Olympique Marseille, who got a brace from captain Dimitri Payet in a 4-0 rout of Toulouse.

Payet put the hosts ahead just before half-time, converting a penalty that was awarded after the first-ever use of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in the French top-flight.