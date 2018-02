Hellas Verona's Giampaolo Pazzini celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match Chievo Verona vs Hellas Verona at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Oct 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Filippo Venezia

Forward Giampaolo Pazzini is set to play for Levante on loan from Italian side Hellas Verona for the rest of the season, sources with the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Pazzini, 33, was capped 25 times with Italy - scoring four goals - and was part of the Azzurri team that participated in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.