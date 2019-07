(L-R) Second placed Mack Horton of Australia keeps his distance to winner Yang Sun of China while they pose with their medals for photographers after competing in the men's 400m Freestyle Final during the Swimming events at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Katie Ledecky of the USA competes in the women's 400m Freestyle Heats during the Swimming events at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Arianne Titmus of Australia competes during the women's Freestyle 400 m Final of the FINA Swimming World Championships 2019 at the Yeomju gym in Gwangju, South Korea, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts after winning in the women's 400m Freestyle Final during the Swimming events at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

(From top) Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus and Zibei Yan of China compete in the men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal during the Swimming events at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Adam Peaty of Great Britain competes during the Men's Breastroke 100m Semi Final of the FINA Swimming World Championships 2019 at the Yeomju gym in Gwangju, South Korea, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates a New World Record after competing in the men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal during the Swimming events at the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships, Gwangju, South Korea, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

British swimmer Adam Peaty on Sunday broke his own world record in the 100-meter breast stroke with a time of 56.88 seconds at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

The 24-year-old had been the first man to reach the finish line of the 100-meter breaststroke in under 58s, when he posted a time of 57.10 seconds in Glasgow on Aug. 4, 2018.