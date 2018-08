Adam Peaty of Great Britain competes during the men's 100m breaststroke final at the European Aquatics Championships in Scotland. Peaty set a new world record in the final, held on Aug. 4, 2018, in Glasgow. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after setting a new world record in winning the men's 100m breaststroke final at the Glasgow 2018 European Aquatics Championships, in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

British swimmer Adam Peaty on Saturday set a new world record in the men's 100m breaststroke final at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships.

Peaty set a time of 57.00 seconds to break his own record of 57.13 and win his third consecutive continental title.