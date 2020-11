Pedro ‘Pedri’ González is just 17 but is already one of the pillars of the Spain U21 team and an emerging talent with Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona.

He sat down for an interview — via videolink — with Efe, in which he praised the role of Barça captain Lionel Messi, confessed that he is still UD Las Palmas’ number one fan and acknowledged that his challenge was to avoid comparisons with other players and carve out a name for himself in the sport.