A fabulous tally by Pedro Gonzalez "Pedri" in the 72nd minute was what it took on Sunday for Barcelona to down Sevilla 1-0, putting the team into the No. 2 spot on the La Liga table.

It wasn't the best time for Sevilla to try and break its almost-20-year streak of losses at Camp Nou stadium, this time before a crowd of some 76,000. The southern Spanish club has been losing steam as the season has progressed and came into the fray on Sunday after three consecutive La Liga draws - as well as seven draws out of their past nine matches - and having been eliminated from Europa League competition.