Deportes Tolim's Luis Gonzalez (C) vies for the ball with Jorge Wilstermann's Cristian Chavez (L) and Juan Pablo Aponte (R) during the Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Deportes Tolima and Jorge Wilstermann at Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibague, Colombia, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE CUELLAR

Deportes Tolima's Marco Perez celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Deportes Tolima and Jorge Wilstermann at Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibague, Colombia, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE CUELLAR

Jorge Wilstermann's players celebrate a goal during the Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Deportes Tolima and Jorge Wilstermann at Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibague, Colombia, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE CUELLAR

Bolivian team Jorge Wilstermann came back from two goals down to secure a draw away at Colombia’s Tolima in their Copa Libertadores Group G match on Wednesday night.

Marco Perez opened the scoring for the home side after less than five minutes played, firing home after Luis 'Cariaco' González’s shot deflected into his path and left the goalkeeper stranded.