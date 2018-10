The head coach of Mexican-league club Cruz Azul, Pedro Caixinha, shouts instructions to his players during a match on Sept. 1, 2018, versus Veracruz. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Cruz Azul midfielder Elias Hernandez says the team's manager, Portugal's Pedro Caixinha, is the best candidate to fill the Mexican national soccer team's head coaching vacancy.

Juan Carlos Osorio led El Tri to a round of 16 berth at the 2018 World Cup, but he stepped down as head coach in late July after declining a contract extension.