Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic concedes a goal by Chelsea's Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Chelsea's Pedro (3-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Spain winger Pedro Rodriguez and Belgium forward Eden Hazard on Saturday led Chelsea to a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in London, the Blues' fourth win in as many Premier League matches

Chelsea dictated the rhythm of the game but was unable to get past Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic until the 72nd minute.