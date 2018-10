The coach Pedro Sarabia from Paraguay in a match at Brazil,Jan. 22, 2017, in a Sub 20 match Ecuador 2017, in Ambato (Ecuador). EPA-EFE FILE/José Jácome

Pedro Sarabia was introduced Tuesday as the new manager of Sportivo Luqueño, making him the sixth man to lead the Paraguayan club this year.

Sarabia replaces Argentine Javier Sanguinetti, whose tenure with the club ended on Monday, a day after Sportivo Luqueño was blown out by Olimpia in Clausura tournament play.