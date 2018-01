Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo, of Ducati, in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso, of Ducati, in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa, of Repsol Honda, in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spain's Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo, and Italy's Andrea Dovizioso on Sunday set the pace on the first day of pre-season tests at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the 2018 MotoGP season.

Repsol Honda's Pedrosa finished his best lap in one minute and 59.427 seconds, ahead of Ducati's Dovizioso, who clocked a time of one minute and 59.427 seconds.