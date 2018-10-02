Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of the Repsol Honda Team in action during the free practice session of the 2018 Motorcycling Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone race track in Northampton, Britain, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM KEETON

MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa of Spain (Honda) said anything could happen at the inaugural Thailand Grand Prix, in a statement released Tuesday by Honda.

The Buriram Circuit, build in 2014, is to hold its debut MotoGP race this season on Oct. 7.