Spanish Moto GP rider Dani Pedrosa of Repsol Honda Team prepares for the free practice of the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track, in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa (Honda) said on Tuesday that he has a lot of love for the track at the upcoming Czech Republic Grand Prix, held on the Masaryk Circuit in the city of Brno.

The three-time world champion, who is set to retire at the end of the 2018 season, said he is looking to clock better times during his last trip to the Czech GP, set to take place Aug. 5.