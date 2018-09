Photograph showing former head coach of Colombia's national soccer team, Jose Pekerman, during a press conferencein Bogota, Colombia, Sept 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Moreno

Photograph showing former head coach of Colombia's national soccer team, Jose Pekerman, during a press conferencein Bogota, Colombia, Sept 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Moreno

Photograph showing former head coach of Colombia's national soccer team, Jose Pekerman, during a press conferencein Bogota, Colombia, Sept 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Moreno

Jose Pekerman on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as coach of Colombia's national soccer team after guiding the squad to successive World Cup tournaments.

"Today, Professor Jose Nestor Pekerman has expressed his decision to retire from the Colombia senior team," Colombian Soccer Federation president Ramon Jesurun told reporters at a press conference in Bogota.