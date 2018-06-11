Brazilian soccer icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, speaks on March 14, 2018, at the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

Brazilian soccer icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known worldwide as Pele, on Sunday cancelled his scheduled trip to Russia to speak at a conference at the country's main university, thus leaving up in the air his presence at the inaugural World Cup match later this month.

"Pele will not come (to the university), since he is feeling ill. He has problems in his legs. Before Tuesday, it will be decided if he will ultimately attend the inauguration of the World Cup," his spokesperson commented to the local press.