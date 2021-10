Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends a preview of an auction of his belongings called 'Pele: The Collections' in Central London, Britain, 01 June 2016 (re-issued on 23 October 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at a commercial event in Paris, France, 02 April 2019 (re-issued on 23 October 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Brazilian soccer great Pelé was discharged Thursday after a month-long stay in a Sao Paulo hospital where a tumor was removed from his colon.

The 80-year-old is stable and will continue treatment with chemotherapy, said the latest bulletin from Albert Einstein Hospital, one of the most prestigious private clinics in Brazil.