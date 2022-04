Brazilian soccer legend Pele attends a preview of an auction of his belongings called 'Pele: The Collections' in Central London, Britain, 01 June 2016 (re-issued on 23 October 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Brazilian former soccer player Pele attends a press conference at a commercial event in Paris, France, 02 April 2019 (re-issued on 23 October 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Brazilian soccer great Pelé has been hospitalized again as part of his treatment for a colon cancer, his medical team said Tuesday.

Pelé (full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) was admitted on Monday night to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, where he continues treatment for the tumor that was detected in September 2021.