Brazilian soccer icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, said in an interview that Argentina's Diego Maradona was better on the pitch than his own countryman Lionel Messi and criticized Neymar.

"It's difficult to defend Neymar for all the things he does outside of soccer. I talked with him, I told him that in soccer, he's got it. He had bad luck because the team didn't win the World Cup and he was branded," Pele told the daily Folha de Sao Paulo.