Marin Cilic of Croatia hits a backhand during his second-round Wimbledon match versus Argentina's Guido Pella at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Guido Pella of Argentina hits a backhand return during his second-round match at Wimbledon versus Marin Cilic of Croatia at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Guido Pella of Argentina celebrates his surprise win over Marin Cilic of Croatia in second-round Wimbledon action at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Argentina's Guido Pella on Thursday rallied from two sets down to pull off a big upset, defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia, the third seed, 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 in a rain-interrupted second-round match at Wimbledon.

Pella, world No. 82, was trailing two sets down but a break in play in the third due to rain on Wednesday caused the match to be resumed on Thursday and Pella came back a new man, dominating play over the final three sets and improving his overall record with the 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Cilic to 1-1.