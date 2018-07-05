Argentina's Guido Pella on Thursday rallied from two sets down to pull off a big upset, defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia, the third seed, 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 in a rain-interrupted second-round match at Wimbledon.
Pella, world No. 82, was trailing two sets down but a break in play in the third due to rain on Wednesday caused the match to be resumed on Thursday and Pella came back a new man, dominating play over the final three sets and improving his overall record with the 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Cilic to 1-1.