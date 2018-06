Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (L) and his wife, Angelica Rivera (C), receive a Mexican national soccer team jersey from captain Rafael Marquez (R) during a World Cup send-off ceremony at Los Pinos presidential palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexico's president said at a send-off ceremony for the World Cup-bound national soccer team that it had the unique ability to bring Mexicans of all political stripes together.

During the ceremony at the Los Pinos presidential palace in this capital, Enrique Peña Nieto also expressed confidence that the squad would perform well in Russia.