Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II (L -Back) and Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein (C-Back) the President of the Jordan Football Association celebrate after their national team scored during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jordan and Vietnam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Fans of Vietnam celebrate after scoring goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jordan and Vietnam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Supporters of Jordan hold a national flag during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jordan and Vietnam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Baha Abdel-Rahman (3-R) of Jordan celebrates after scoring goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jordan and Vietnam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Vietnam celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jordan and Vietnam in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Vietnam advanced Sunday to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals, having defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalty shoot-out, after both team's 1-1 tie in their last-16 encounter at Al Maktoum Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

Next up for Vietnam in the quarterfinals is to be the winner between Japan and Saudi Arabia who are scheduled to play Monday.