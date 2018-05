Penarol's Cristian Rodriguez (L) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and The Strongest of Bolivia at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raúl Martínez

Penarol's Maximiliano Rodriguez (L) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Ramiro Vallibian during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and The Strongest of Bolivia at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raúl Martínez

Penarol's Cristian Rodriguez kicks a penalty against The Strongest during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and The Strongest of Bolivia at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Penarol's Guzman Pereira (L) vies for the ball with The Strongest's Henry Vaca (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and The Strongest of Bolivia at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguay's Penarol did not get the ticket to the round of 16 of Copa Libertadores despite its 2-0 victory over Bolivia's The Strongest on Thursday in Montevideo as it needed Paraguayan Libertad's victory over Argentina's Tucumán Athletic, which finished the match 0-0.

The Strongest fell to the bottom team of the group and got eliminated.