Peñarol's Gabriel Fernandez battles Alexis Rolin (R) and Alfonso Espino of Nacional in a match to decide the Uruguayan title at Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on Sunday. Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

Peñarol's Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez converts a penalty against Nacional in the Uruguay first division final at Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on Sunday, Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

Peñarol club president Jorge Barrera (L) and coach, Diego Lopez celebrate after their team won the Uruguayan title by defeating Nacional 2-1 at Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on Sunday, Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 96th minute to give Peñarol a 2-1 victory here over archrivals Nacional in the Clasico and clinch a second straight Uruguayan first division crown for his side.

While the teams ended the first half 0-0, Peñarol goalkeeper Kevin Dawson was tested by Nacional on the attack.