Leo Pereira (L) from Atletico Paranaense fights for the ball with Darwin Nuñez and Gabriel Matías (R) from the Atlético Peñarol July 26, 2018, at the stadium Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Hedeson Alves

Peñarol will look to clinch the Uruguayan league's Clausura title and a spot in the 2018 season's Championship Playoff when it takes on arch-rival Nacional on Saturday in Matchday 13 of 15.

Uruguay's two most popular teams will face off at Montevideo's emblematic Centenario stadium in a match that is nearly a sellout.