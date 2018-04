Gabriel Fernandez (L) of Penarol vies for the ball with Antonio Bareiro (R) of Libertad during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and Libertad of Paraguay at Campeon del Siglo Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Fabricio Formiliano (2-L) of Penarol vies for the ball with Sergio Aquino (2-R) of Libertad during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and Libertad of Paraguay at Campeon del Siglo Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Fabian Estoyanoff (L) of Penarol vies for the ball with Ivan Franco (R) of Libertad during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol of Uruguay and Libertad of Paraguay at Campeon del Siglo Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguay's Peñarol won three gold points on Thursday on its home ground Campeon del Siglo by beating Paraguay's Libertad 2-0 with a penalty converted by Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez and a goal by Cristian Palacios in the fourth day match of Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

Peñarol, five-time Copa champion (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982 and 1987), climbed to second place of Group C with six points.