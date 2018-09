Rodrigo Rojo from Peñarol running on the field Aug. 7, 2018 in a match against the Paranaense in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA-EFE File/Raúl Martínez

Peñarol (19 points) will be looking to keep its lead in the Uruguayan league's Clausura championship when it hosts 10th-place Atenas in Matchday 8 action on Saturday, while Nacional is giving chase and trails its arch-rival by just one point.

Midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, Peñarol's captain, will be returning to action after an injury kept him from being called up for the Uruguayan national team's friendly against Mexico on Friday night in Houston.