Peñarol will be looking to stay on top of the standings when it hosts Cerro in Matchday 7 action Sunday in the Uruguayan soccer league's Clausura championship, while Nacional is close behind and could retake the lead by the end of the weekend.

Nacional (15 points) fell out of first place last Sunday when it lost to Defensor Sporting 2-0 and its crosstown rival (16 points) defeated Boston River 2-1.