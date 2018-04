Penarol's Rodrigo Rojo (R) vies for the ball with Atletico Tucuman's Luis Rodriguez (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol and Atletico Tucuman at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Penarol's Guillermo Varela (C) vies for the ball with Atletico Tucuman's Gervasio Nunez (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol and Atletico Tucuman at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Penarol's players (R) celebrate after scoring against Atletico Tucuman during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol and Atletico Tucuman at Campeon del Siglo Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

Penarol's Cristian Rodriguez (R) celebrates with Fabian Estoyanoff (L) after scoring against Atletico Tucuman during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Penarol and Atletico Tucuman at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's Club Atletico Penarol clinched its first victory in the 2018 Copa Libertadores in Montevideo by beating Argentina's Atletico Tucuman 3-1, with goals from Cristian "Cebolla" Rodriguez, Tucuman Guillermo Acosta, and Rodrigo Rojo.

The Uruguayan team, led by Leonardo Ramos, took the lead shortly after Tucuman's Rafael Garcia, Uruguayan and former national player, committed a foul against Penarol's Aurinegro Agustin Canobbio.