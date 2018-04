Peñarol's starters pose for a group photo before playing in the Uruguayan league's "classic" against Nacional on April 22, 2018, at Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Federico Anfitti

Peñarol coach Leonardo Ramos said playing to a tie against rival Nacional in the Uruguayan league's "classic" left "a bitter taste" that the club would try to cleanse by beating Paraguay's Libertad, the leader in Group C, in the Copa Libertadores.

Peñarol dominated Nacional on Sunday, holding on to a 1-0 lead until late in the match, when Gonzalo Bueno tied it up.