Manchester United Joel Pereira goalkeeper reacts after saving a penalty during a shootout after the friendly match between Manchester United and AC Milan in Carson, USA, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

AC Milan forward Suso (bottom) is tackled by Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian (top) during the International Champions Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Manchester United at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

AC Milan forward Fabio Borini (L) takes a shot on goal as Manchester United defender Eric Bailly (C) and goalie Joel Pereira (R) defend in the second half of the International Champions Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Manchester United at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Manchester United's third string goalkeeper Joel Pereira was the hero on Wednesday night for the English Premier League team, who edged out AC Milan on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly in Carson, California.

Pereira, who came off the bench for the second half of the International Champions Cup match, saving three penalties as United won the shoot-out 9-8.