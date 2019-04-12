Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Racing Point competes during the first practice session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Racing Point in action during the second practice session of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio 'Checo' Perez (Racing Point) on Friday acknowledged that, with his car's current condition, it appeared that he was not likely to make it to Q3, which is reserved for the best 10 drivers in the qualification rounds.

In the second free practice session held in Shanghai, China, ahead of the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix, Perez held the 14th position, clocking in a time of one minute and 34.784 seconds – one and a half second behind first-placed Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) of Finland.