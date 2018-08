German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari steers his racer during the first practice session at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session at the Formula One circuit in Monza, Italy, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Racing Point Force India F1 Team in action during the first practice session at the Formula One circuit in Monza, Italy, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Formula One Mexican driver Sergio Perez (Force India) on Friday posted the best time in the first free practice for the Italian Grand Prix, prevailing over Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) and his teammate Esteban Ocon of France respectively.

In his best effort out of 18 laps at the 5.793-meter Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Perez clocked in a time of one minute and 34 seconds, only 0.550s faster than Raikkonen and 0.593s ahead of Ocon in a rain-marred first free session.