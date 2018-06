Peru midfielder Andre Carrillo said here Thursday that his team's "first objective" at the 2018 World Cup is to advance to the knockout stage as the winners in Group C, where the South Americans face Australia, Denmark, and France.

"We want to advance, first or second, but our main objective is to reach first place, which is why we do not have a main rival. We are going to face the three teams with the same resolve," he told reporters in Moscow.