Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts towards the crowd at the end of a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

Pedro Aquino (L) of Peru in action against Richarlison (R) of Brazil during a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

Neymar Jr. (L) of Brazil in action against Pedro Aquino (R) of Peru during a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

Peru celebrates after Luis Abram scores in the 85th minute of the second half during a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Peru at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM S DAVIS

Although there was no title at stake, Peru national team seized the chance and took revenge with a 1-0 victory in a friendly against Brazil at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Having scored the winning goal that avenged Peru’s 3-1 loss to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America final, Luis Abram is now the hero of the match, proving that the team led by Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca is on the right path.