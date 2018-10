Peruvian Pedro Aquino greets the fans at the end of an international friendly match between Chile and Peru, in which he scored two goals, at the Hard Rock stadium, in Miami, USA, Oct. 12, 2018. EFE/Giorgio Viera

Angelo Sagal (L) of Chile vies for the ball with Peruvian Luis Advincula (C) during an international friendly match between Chile and Peru at the Hard Rock stadium, in Miami, USA, Oct. 12, 2018. EFE/Giorgio Viera