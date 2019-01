Uruguay's Head Coach Fabio Coito reacts during the Under 20 South American Championships Group B match between Uruguay and Peru, at the Fiscal stadium, in Talca, Chile, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Uruguayan Nicolas Schiappacasse (C) vies for the ball with Peruvians Fabio Rojas (L) and Marcos Lopez (R) during the Under 20 South American Championships Group B match between Uruguay and Peru, at the Fiscal stadium, in Talca, Chile, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Peruvian Fernando Pacheco celebrates after scoring a goal during the Under 20 South American Championships Group B match between Uruguay and Peru, at the Fiscal stadium, in Talca, Chile, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Garay

Uruguayan Darwin Nunez (C) reacts during the Under 20 South American Championships Group B match between Uruguay and Peru, at the Fiscal stadium, in Talca, Chile, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ Esteban Garay

Santiago de Chile, Jan 18 (efe-epa) - Peru on Friday made the most of their chances to win 1-0 against reigning champion Uruguay, thanks to a penalty kick, in Group B of the South American U-20 soccer Championship in Chile.

The only goal of the match was scored by Fernando Pacheco from the eleven metres spot at the start of the second half, despite the frustrated attempts of the Uruguayans to attack during the whole 90 minutes.