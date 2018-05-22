Supporters of Peruvian soccer player Paolo Guerrero wait in the front of the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

The head of FIFA said he understood the disappointment felt by Peru international soccer captain Paolo Guerrero at the prospect of missing out on the Russia World Cup for a drugs ban but following a meeting Tuesday suggested the problem was not it his hands.

The 34-year-old striker, a national hero among soccer fans in his native Peru who was banned after a routine drugs test came back positive for cocaine which the player said was in tea he drank, met with Gianni Infantino at the organization's headquarters in Zurich Tuesday to request that a drugs ban be revoked so he can lead his team at the 2018 Russia World Cup.