An off-road motorcycle is displayed at the 'Dakar Village' in Lima, Peru, 03 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

An off-road vehicle is displayed at the 'Dakar Village' in Lima, Peru, 03 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

A rider on his motorbike performs at the 'Dakar Village' in Lima, Peru, 03 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

The Dakar Village fair, a prelude to the world's toughest rally, the Dakar 2018, on Wednesday opened its doors in Lima showing Peruvian culture and customs, before the race across 9,000 kilometers between Peru, Bolivia and Argentina begins on Jan. 6.

In two days the drivers will start off from the Village trying to win the race. Among the favorite racers are Spain's Carlos Sainz and Nani Roma, France's Stephane Peterhansel, Sebastien Loeb and Cyril Despres, and Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah.