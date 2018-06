Peru defender Alberto Rodriguez (R) and coach Ricardo Gareca (L) participate in a press conference at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Peru's coach Ricardo Gareca said Friday that he was not worried about the difference in height between his shorter team and Denmark, a team of tall players.

Peru, which competes in Group C along with France, Australia and Denmark, will debut in the 2018 World Cup in Russia against the Danish national team on Saturday.