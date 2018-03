Peru's Miguel Trauco (R) vies for the ball with Iceland's Hjortur Hermannsson (L) during a friendly soccer match between Iceland and Peru in Harrison, New Jersey, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KENA BETANCUR

Renato Tapia of Peru celebrates after scoring during a friendly match between Peru and Iceland in Harrison, New Jersey, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KENA BETANCUR

Jefferson Farfan of Peru celebrates after scoaring during a friendly match between Peru and Iceland in Harrison, New Jersey, USA, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KENA BETANCUR

Peru, with goals from Renato Tapia, Raul Ruidiaz and Jefferson Farfan, secured a 3-1 win on Tuesday against Iceland in a warm-up friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, extending their winning run to 12 matches.

Led by Andre Carrillo in attack and Farfan in midfield, Peru demonstrated their superiority form the off, opening the scoring within two minutes after Tapia scored a header from a cross by the Miguel Trauco on the left.