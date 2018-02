Peru's Duilio Beretta (C) and Sergio Galdos (L) in action against Bolivia's Boris Arias (R) and Federico Zeballos (unseen) during their doubles match in Group II America Zone competition at the Davis Cup in La Paz on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Peru's Duilio Beretta (C) and Sergio Galdos (L) celebrate after defeating Bolivia's Boris Arias (R) and Federico Zeballos (out of frame) during their doubles match in Davis Cup American Group IOI competition in La Paz on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Peru downed Bolivia on Sunday in doubles tennis here, attaining its third victory in best-of-five match-ups and moving into the semifinals of Group II play in the American Zone of Davis Cup competition.

Duilio Beretta and Sergio Galdos defeated Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos 6(4)-7 and 6(6)-7 in the first Sunday match at the La Paz tennis club.