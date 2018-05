Scotland's Lewis Morgan (R) vies for the ball with Peru's Luis Advincula (L) during a friendly match between Peru and Scotland at the National Stadium of Lima, Peru, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Scotland's Greame Shinnie (R) vies for the ball with Peru's Jefferson Farfan (L) during a friendly match between Peru and Scotland at the National Stadium of Lima, Peru, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peru's players wave to fans after a friendly match between Peru and Scotland at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peru Tuesday defeated Scotland 2-0 in a friendly match ahead of the 2018 Russian World Cup raising its winning streak to 13 games.

In the Estadio Nacional in Lima crammed with about 45,000 football fans, Peru demonstrated rhythm and strength against a disciplined but inferior Scotland, with goals from Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan.