Forward Andy Polo (front) and other players wear t-shirts supporting striker Paolo Guerrero before the friendly against Scotland on May 29, 2018, at National Stadium in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian national soccer team coach Ricardo Gareca dropped forward Andy Polo on Wednesday from the roster for the friendlies against the Netherlands and Germany because he needed to attend to some peronal matters, media reports said.

The roster spot belonging to the MLS Portland Timbers player will not be filled, Gareca said.