Peruvian soccer fans react while watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C preliminary-round match between Australia and Peru at the National Stadium in Lima, Peru, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Australia's players react after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C preliminary-round match between Australia and Peru in Sochi, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Australia's Tim Cahill (C-R) in action against Peru's Luis Advincula during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C preliminary-round match between Australia and Peru in Sochi, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Australia's Joshua Risdon (L) and Peru's Andre Carrillo during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C preliminary-round match between Australia and Peru in Sochi, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Peru bid farewell to the 2018 FIFA World Cup on a high note Tuesday, defeating Australia 2-0 thanks to goals from Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero, ending their rival's hope of advancing to the round of 16.

Australia was not able to turn ball possession into goals, as Peru, competing for the first time in 36 years, earned its first win in four decades.