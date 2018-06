Peru national soccer team striker Paolo Guerrero (L) in action against defender Aldo Corzo during their team's training session in Schruns, Austria, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Peru's national soccer team head coach Ricardo Gareca on Friday led his team's practice regimen in the Austrian city of Schruns, in preparation for the 2018 FIFA Football World Cup in Russia.

Peru's captain and top goal scorer Paulo Guerrero was warming up along with his teammates, defender Aldo Corzo, midfielders Christian Cueva and Yoshimar Yotun and forwards Jefferson Farfan and Raul Ruidiaz, as seen by an efe-epa journalist.