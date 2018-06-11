Peru national team players during a training session of Peru in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, on June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Peru national team head coach Ricardo Gareca (C) talks to players during a training session in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, on June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Peru national team player Paolo Guerrero (C) and teammates during a training session of the Peru national team in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, on June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Peru's national soccer team on Monday held its first training session near Moscow in front of hundreds of spectators ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Peru squad arrived Sunday night for their first World Cup appearance in 36 years.