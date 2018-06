Miguel Trauco (C) and other players of Peru attend their national team's training session in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Luis Advincula (L) and Edison Flores (R) of Peru attend their national team's training session in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Paolo Guerrero (C) of Peru during his team's training session at Chimmash, outskirts of Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Peru's national team on Wednesday held a final training session on the eve of their crucial match against France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Two players trained separately from the squad: winger Andre Carrillo and defender Renato Tapia, who was knocked to the ground after taking a sharp blow to the head during Peru's 1-0 loss to Denmark in their opening Group C match on June 16.